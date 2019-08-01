By: Editorial Team

THE Rotary Club of Woking District is donating much-needed funds to Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex to support the organisation in its commitment to the local community.

The club is giving £5,000 to the lifesaving charity, which covers Kent, Surrey and Sussex 24-hours a day, as a thank you for its swift action after a call out last November at the Woking firework display.

Lynne Harris, executive director for charity, Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex, said: “The Woking District Rotary Club epitomises the selfless spirit of supporters that we see across our region. Without them we wouldn’t be able to operate as we do and every pound raised makes a difference.

“Thanks to the commitment of the people of Woking, the £5,000 raised will fund approximately 50 units of blood used to treat life-threatening injuries at the scene and on the way to hospital.”

Rotary Club past president Andy Beckett said: “It costs Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex over £11 million each year to carry out its lifesaving work.

“Donations such as ours ensure they can continue to provide their incredible service and buy vital supplies and equipment. We truly thank them for their outstanding commitment to our community.”

