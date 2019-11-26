By: Editorial Team

Published November 26, 2019, in Other News

A WOKING takeaway has won a national Good Food Award.

Rooster Shack, on Maybury Hill, is now the proud holder of the accolade which recognises “hard-working teams who strive for culinary excellence”, much to the delight of owner Imran Mamud.

The Rooster Shack Team with their well earned Good Food Award

“I’m really delighted because the award sums up what we are about, serving outstanding food and being a team,” Imran said. “The team here have been together for the past three years, and we’ve grown together. The award is good for us, of course, but it’s good for Woking too.”

The awards are based on customer nominations, with the winners decided by public vote.

“I’m really grateful to the News & Mail for its support when we were trying to encourage people to vote if they loved our service,” Imran said. “It really helped.”

Comments from voters backing Rooster Shack included: “Great customer service, food is well cooked and delicious. By far the best in Woking. If you haven’t eaten there, you haven’t lived.” “Service with a smile. Tasty food and lots of variety.” “Best chicken place I’ve tasted.”

The award has come at the perfect moment for Imran, who will open his first franchise outlet, in Aldershot, at the end of the month.

