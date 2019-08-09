By: Editorial Team

Published August 9, 2019, in Headlines

VOTE, vote, vote for Rooster Shack. That’s the message from Imran Mamud, the owner of the fast-food takeaway on Maybury Hill, as he seeks to win a respected Good Food Award.

“We were contacted by the awards group last week that we had been nominated by customers for serving very good, freshly-made food,” said Imran.

Proprietor Imran Mamud is asking his loyal customers to keep voting for Rooster Shack

“We would love to get Woking on the map for winning it, but the important and pleasing point is that it’s our customers who put us forward.

“We’ve been nominated to the shortlist for our category, the takeaways, but to take the next step and win the award, we need our customers to please keep voting for us. That’s what we’re asking them to do.

“We’re very grateful to those who have already helped us, and we hope that anyone who has been impressed by us will take a minute or two to vote.

“The customer vote closes at midnight on August 14, so we’re getting quite close to the finishing line.”

The results will be announced on November 1.

“We’ve done extremely well, with a 6,000-customer following, and we’re aiming to franchise the brand out next year. We offer a home-delivery service and our app will be available soon.

To vote for Rooster Shack, please visit www.goodfoodaward.com, or to learn more about its menu visit roostershack.co.uk

