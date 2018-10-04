By: Vicky

Published October 4, 2018, in Entertainment

FANS of Romesh Ranganathan need to get next year’s diaries out and mark a date. The deadpan comic behind the TV series Asian Provocateur is coming back to Woking’s New Victoria Theatre on Friday 25 October 2019.

He’ll be bringing his new show, The Cynic’s Mixtape, which he says is his most brutally honest yet.

Fresh from The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, A League Of Their Own and Judge Romesh, he’s putting showbiz aside to deliver a carefully-curated selection of all the things he has found unacceptable since his last tour.

It includes why trying to save the environment is a scam, why none of us are truly free, and his suspicion that his wife is using gluten intolerance to avoid sleeping with him.