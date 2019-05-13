By: Editorial Team

Published May 13, 2019, in Headlines

AN investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a former pub in Knaphill on Sunday evening.

The former Robin Hood Pub ablaze

Police were called to the site of the former Robin Hood pub in Robin Hood Road around 5.55pm.

“A cordon remains in place this morning while we continue with our enquiries in conjunction with Surrey Fire and Rescue Service to establish the circumstances of the fire,” said a police spokesman.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone with any other information, to contact us as a matter of urgency. If you can help, please contact us on 101, quoting crime reference number PR/45190049280.”

For more details and pictures, see this Thursday’s (16 May) edition of the News & Mail