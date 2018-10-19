By: Vicky

Published October 19, 2018, in Headlines

THREE masked robbers terrorised an elderly Kingfield woman, stealing £4,000 in jewellery and cash, after ransacking rooms. One of the robbers kept the victim captive while the other two searched for goods to steal and they sprayed bleach around the house to destroy potential forensic evidence, damaging the victim’s clothes and carpets.

The robbery happened last Tuesday (9 October) between 12.15pm and 12.45pm at a house in Kingfield Road, not far from Loop Road where 84-year-old Joyce Burgess was attacked by a robber at her home in July and later died in hospital.

Surrey Police said that the three robbers entered the house via the back door “before two men conducted untidy searches of the upstairs rooms. The third man remained with the homeowner, escorting her to a downstairs room”.

The robbers are white with one aged about 40, 5ft 8in tall and wore a white jacket, a green and white striped top and white trousers. The other two are aged around 25 to 28 and wore dark clothes.

Detective Constable Tony Gravener, of West Surrey CID, said: “These callous men used deceptive tactics to gain entry to an elderly person’s home, by ringing the doorbell to distract the occupant and enter through the back door.

“If you recognise the man in the e-fit, or live on or near Kingfield Road and have CCTV outside your home, we’d like to hear from you.

“We believe this is an isolated incident, but advise residents to remain vigilant.”

If you recognise the man, or you live nearby and have CCTV outside your home which could assist officers, call 101, quoting crime reference PR/45180108013 or report online at www.surrey.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.