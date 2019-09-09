By: Editorial Team

Published September 9, 2019, in Headlines

A ROBBER who left a 79-year-old woman with a broken arm after he stole her handbag has been jailed for nine years and nine months.

“This monstrous act of violence has left me with mental and physical scars for the rest of my life,” the victim said in an impact statement.

John Turner has been jailed for nine years

“Was the theft of a handbag and its contents really worth it to the party involved and the consequences of his terrible act?

“He has robbed my confidence and my quality of life and it will never be the same again.”

John Turner, 28, from Chertsey, attacked the women in Guildford Street in the town on 23 February this year.

He was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on 29 August after pleading guilty to the robbery earlier last month when he also admitted to a burglary in Chertsey in 2017.

Turner was charged after analysis of CCTV footage and after witnesses came forward identifying him as the suspect.

Detective Constable Joseph Smith, who investigated the case, said: “The witnesses that came forward were crucial in progressing our investigation and I am grateful for the public’s support in this case.

“Their testimony helped put a violent criminal behind bars. I would urge anyone who witnesses a crime taking place to always come forward – the information you give us could help us to make the streets safer for everyone.”

See the full report in the 5 September edition of the news & Mail.