By: Editorial Team

Published July 18, 2019, in Other News

SATURDAY’S annual music festival at Ripley outshone the shows of previous years, easily achieving its fundraising target on behalf the village scout group.

Free Peace Sweet were one of the early evening bands on stage

Ripley Rocks attracted hundreds of people to Court Meadow, with the proceeds expected to buy a replacement minibus for the group as well as providing funds for the community organisations that helped stage the event.

The teenage members of Minty Hindu.

Richard Ayears, who organises the show with Peter Hookings said “The performers were all great and we can’t thank them enough. The profits for the scout group will be around £10,000, which will pay for a minibus which will also be available for community groups to use, as well as the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers.”

The organisers are already planning next year’s Ripley Rocks, which will take place on Saturday 11 July.

