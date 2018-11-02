By: Vicky

Published November 2, 2018, in Other News

LARGE crowds braved the autumn chill to rocket over to Ripley’s village green on Saturday to enjoy the fun of the fair, food stalls, bars and one of the biggest bonfire and firework events in the South East.

Drum Major Tony Nicolas and the Surbiton Royal British Legion Youth Marching Band led the parade, followed by Bonfire Queen Emma Doherty and her two glamorous attendants Saffron and Philipa in their Queens Coach, then floats and the traditional torchlight procession along the high street to the village green.

Emma set the bonfire ablaze, which was followed by the spectacular and sparkling Dynamic Fireworks’ display illuminating the night sky.

“The kids have an amazing time,” said Sarah, the 1st Ripley Scout Akela. “This is such a good event for our community.”

Vernon Wood, chairman of the Ripley Bonfire Association, said: “I must thank all of our hardworking volunteers, event marshals, bucket collectors, sponsors and Benson’s family funfairs.

“It’s a great free family event that has been running successfully for 63 years and we are proud to have one of the biggest bonfires in the region. The money raised from generous members of the public will be put to good use by our local charities.”

