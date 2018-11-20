By: Editorial Team

Published November 20, 2018, in Sport

INTERIM Knaphill manager Richard Keown made it three wins from three after a narrow win against CB Hounslow United at Redding Way on Saturday.

The win moves The Knappers up to 12th in the Premier Division table, the 1-0 victory keeping Keown’s fantastic start to frontline football management on track.

Despite taking all three points away at Camberley Town the previous week, Keown rung the changes ahead of the visit of Hounslow, with Yosof Aloui, Sheridan Campbell and Carl Bower all making their Knappers’ debuts.

The home side’s early pressure paid dividends when Jack Collins capitalised on a poor clearance and crossed the ball for Matt Kellet-Smith, who smashed his header home at the back post after 18 minutes.

The Knappers were saved by the post after Hounslow were awarded a spot-kick in the second half, and deservedly held on to their 1-0 lead to claim all three points and push their way back up to a more respectable mid-table standing.

Speaking to the News & Mail after the match, Keown said: “The players are buzzing and, with new additions, we’re making it harder for other teams to beat us.”

For the full match report, pick up the 22 November edition of the News & Mail