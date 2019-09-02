By: Editorial Team

Published September 2, 2019, in Other News

THE SIX-day RHS Garden Wisley Flower Show returns tomorrow, Tuesday 3 September with a plethora of inspiration, expert advice and shopping opportunities for gardening enthusiasts.

A visitor looks at agapanthus flowers planted in a tuba on the Hoyland Plant Centre stand at the RHS Wisley Flower Show 2015.

This year, more than 50 specialist nurseries will be attending, showcasing a horticultural range, including hydrangeas, agapanthus, lilies, ornamental grasses, palm trees and chilli plants. Additionally, more than 20 trade stands will be displaying a range of wares, from gardening tools to solar lighting, and raised garden beds to water fountains.

A floral exhibition at RHS Wisley Flower Show 2015

Visitors will also have a chance to see marquee displays from the National Dahlia Society and creations by the Surrey area of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies (NAFAS), with a special 10th anniversary theme.

The Glasshouse will feature an ‘RHS Garden Mars’ display, featuring a Martian-themed landscape with airplant planets and an astronaut while its gallery will house a photography exhibition by Susan Phelps.

Admission to the RHS Garden Wisley Flower Show is free to RHS Members, normal garden admission applies to non-members. For further information visit www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/wisley.