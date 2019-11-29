By: Editorial Team

Published November 29, 2019, in Headlines

WOKING residents have the chance today to see amended plans to redevelop the Woking FC ground with associated housing and shops.

The original plans for a nearly 10,000-stead stadium of National League standards, paid for by more than 1,000 flats in adjacent high-rise buildings have been changed after public consultation.

Computer generated image of how the new stadium might look

Sources close to the developers indicated that there would be many changes to the plans, but Andy Caulfield, from South Woking Action Group (SWAG) said he understood that the changes could relate to the height of one of the residential blocks.

The plans were presented to Woking borough councillors on Wednesday night and a public exhibition is being held today (Friday 29 November) in the Peacocks Centre from 9.30am to 8.30pm.

It is understood that the council’s overview and scrutiny committee has set up a task group to investigate how the deals surrounding the planned development have been made.

