A RETIRED teacher from Woking is preparing to pound the captial’s pavements this Saturday, taking part in The MoonWalk London to raise money for locally-based charity, Walk the Walk.

The charity raises money and awareness for breast cancer, granting funds to various projects and campaigns that are involved with treating the disease.

Eira with Nadine and Jo, the Walkie Talkies

“I’ve known about The MoonWalk for years, and have taken part five times before – my first time was in 2005,” said Eira Meller, 54. “I was running the London Marathon the same year, so was probably at my fittest but since then I felt I needed something that would be a little kinder on my body than running a marathon.

Three years ago, Eira was diagnosed with breast cancer herself.

Eira Meller in her colourful walking gear

“I was checking my breasts when I found the lump. My treatment plan was a lumpectomy, followed by chemo and radiotherapy. This MoonWalk will be my first challenge since having breast cancer. This year there are three of us walking, my friend Nadine who has always taken part with me and also our friend Jo – we’re called the ‘Walkie Talkies’.

She’s looking forward to the event this weekend: “We will be wearing decorated bras at The MoonWalk – they will be glow-in-the-dark with flashing lights! All in line with the disco theme!

“So far, we have raised £1700 between the three of us – our friends and family have been so generous.”

To find out more about Walk the Walk, or to sign up for one of their challenges, visit www.walkthewalk.org

