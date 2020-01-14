By: Editorial Team

A WAITRESS who has worked at the Bridge Barn for 26 years was given a special celebration by the Beefeater branch to mark her 70th birthday.

Angelika Gibbon began serving food and drink at the pub/restaurant in January 1994.

CUSTOMER SERVICE – Angelika with husband Patrick and friend and former colleague Hannah at a celebration to mark her 70th birthday

To mark her recent birthday, Ben King, the Beefeater regional general manager, led celebrations with flowers, cake, chocolates and balloons.

Such is Angelika’s dedication that Mr King had trouble getting her to leave her shift in the upstairs restaurant to join the staff and customers for the party.

“He asked me to come downstairs but I told him there were customers and orders to take,” Angelika said.

“Eventually, he said ‘there’s no one at the bar to pour your drinks, so you’ll have to come down’.”

Angelika said she was “gobsmacked, to put it mildly” by the surprise celebration.

She worked three days a week until recently when she cut back to two days and says this is probably why she hasn’t got tired of the job. “I love it – a little less in summer, when you have to serve tables outside.”

She has had both knees replaced and two operations on her feet, but has always returned to work after her recuperation.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes and set myself the goal of working until 70. Now that that has passed, I thought I will carry on – at least until the summer and then let’s see.”

