By: Editorial Team

Published May 7, 2019, in Other News

MORE than a dozen community-minded neighbours, including seven children, from Priors Croft got together recently to give their immediate area a spring clean and collected six bags of rubbish.

Andrew Bates and Beverley James, with young litter-pickers (left to right) Harry, Jack, Charlie, Leon, Bentley, Kian and Owen

“We had noticed the rubbish building up and thought that it was about time to do something about it again,” said Beverley James. “We’ve done these before and, like last time, the children really enjoyed being involved.”

“The area is a lot tidier now and hopefully people will think twice before littering it,” added Andrew Bates. “Next time, we hope to involve neighbouring streets in Old Woking and make this a bigger thing.”

If you would like to be involved in a future litter pick in Old Woking, please contact Andrew at andrewdavidbates@gmail.com.