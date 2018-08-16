By: Editorial Team

Published August 16, 2018, in Other News

THE Mela in the Park, run the Shah Jahan mosque, is to be an annual event after its successful revival at Alpha Park in Maybury.

Mohammad Habib, the mosque manager, said the Mela, which translates as “fun day”, was an enormous success with more than 1,000 people attending.

Mohammed said the sunny and hot weather on 5 August was a factor in bringing out the crowds of families to enjoy a host of activities and attractions.

There were many stalls, including food, clothes and charities, such as the Woking Street Angels, who patrol the town centre at night on weekends helping anyone in difficulty.

“We decided to hold it in Alpha Park because there is more space and you can do so much more. We weren’t expecting it to be so packed this year – next year it will be even bigger and better,” said Mohammed.

There was a large football tournament for youngsters as well as other children’s activities, including a large bouncy castle.

Mohammed said the event raised more than £8,000 for charity, including for aid that will be sent to Turkey with a group from the mosque who will help Syrian refugees.

He said the Mela had previously been held at the mosque but this hadn’t happened for a few years, which meant that many people were looking forward to it.