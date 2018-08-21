Reid hails Westfield comeback

By:
Published August 21, 2018, in Sport

WESTFIELD produced a gutsy performance to come back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Ware at Woking Park on Saturday, writes Josh Boothroyd.

The Yellows’ boss Tony Reid said his team showed “great character” to fight back against a tricky Ware side, as his side made it four points from six to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Jamil Okai goes close for Westfield

Reid made several changes to the side that drew 1-1 against Uxbridge the previous week, with Woking’s Charlie Hester-Cook and Daniel Choules both dual registered to play for the Bostik League South Central side.

Speaking to the News & Mail after the match, Reid said: “I wanted the boys to trust each other; when we did that, we scored.

“I complemented them for their performance today, something I don’t usually do. It showed what I thought of the performance.”

For the full report and match pictures, see the News & Mail 23 August edition 

Post comment

  •  A D Labs for dentures direct
  •  
 

Comments are closed.

 