Published August 21, 2018, in Sport

WESTFIELD produced a gutsy performance to come back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Ware at Woking Park on Saturday, writes Josh Boothroyd.

The Yellows’ boss Tony Reid said his team showed “great character” to fight back against a tricky Ware side, as his side made it four points from six to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Reid made several changes to the side that drew 1-1 against Uxbridge the previous week, with Woking’s Charlie Hester-Cook and Daniel Choules both dual registered to play for the Bostik League South Central side.

Speaking to the News & Mail after the match, Reid said: “I wanted the boys to trust each other; when we did that, we scored.

“I complemented them for their performance today, something I don’t usually do. It showed what I thought of the performance.”

