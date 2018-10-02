By: Editorial Team

Published October 2, 2018, in Sport

WOKING conceded their place at the top of the table after they allowed a two-goal lead to slip away to Torquay United on Saturday.

Max Kretzschmar and Jake Hyde put Woking in the ascendency at half-time, before Gulls’ striker Jamie Reid struck twice in seven second-half minutes to leave a sour taste en route back from Devon.

Cards’ boss Alan Dowson made three changes from the side that cruised past Tooting & Mitcham United 4-0 the previous weekend, with goalkeeper Craig Ross making his full debut after signing earlier in the day.

In reflection, Dowson would have been happy with a point before the game. However, he will see the result as being two points lost rather than one point gained after his side were leading 2-0 at half-time.

The Cards are back in action this Saturday when they host Kempston Rovers in the Third Qualifying Round of the Emirates FA Cup.

