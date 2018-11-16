By: Vicky

RECORD numbers of residents turned out on a damp Armistice Day in Jubilee Square, Woking, and at services across the borough. The annual service of remembrance for all those who have died in conflicts was particularly poignant as it occurred 100 years to the day from the end of the First World War.

JUBILEE Square was packed for Woking’s special Remembrance commemorations on Sunday.

The town centre open space, with the war memorial at its centre, was more crowded than in previous years during the annual parade and wreath-laying service.

It was a poignant occasion, with Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday falling on the same day as the 100th anniversary of the First World War ceasefire.

Schoolchildren pay tributes in Knaphill

MORE than 100 people attended a remembrance service organised by the four main churches in Knaphill.

The annual service was held on Saturday last week to avoid clashing with the many events in and around Woking on Armistice Day.

The Anglican, Catholic, Baptist and Methodist churches in the village all took part, leading various sections of the service.

It also included St Hugh of Lincoln Catholic Primary School and Knaphill Junior School, with pupils composing and reading poems and prayers of peace.

Byfleet residents honour their memorial

THE clothes worn by those attending were less formal and it was sunny and not raining, but the scenes around Byfleet War Memorial on Sunday mirrored those of 90 years ago when the monument was dedicated.

The News & Mail’s Bob Holmes was able to picture the village’s Remembrance gathering from the location where the 1928 commemoration was photographed.

Bob was positioned at a window in the home of Mary McIntyre, which overlooked the memorial when it was the centre of the local festival for the first time, also on Sunday 11 November.

The 1928 photograph is from the archives of Byfleet Heritage Society. Its chairman, Jim Allen, put Bob in touch with Mary so that he could take his historic picture of the gathering 100 years after the First World War armistice was signed.

