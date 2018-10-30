By: Vicky

Published October 30, 2018, in Headlines

THE annual Woking Poppy Appeal has had an influx of volunteer collectors, thanks to the News & Mail, says organiser John Stocker.

“I now have 87 people who have volunteered and really appreciate the coverage you have given to the need for more,” John said.

About 30 more volunteers are needed for the appeal that started on Saturday 27 October.

John is hoping to raise around £25,000 for the Royal British Legion this year, after the total fell by about £6,000 last year.

The money raised in Woking will contribute to the £1.5 million that is hoped will be collected in Surrey as part of an ambitious £50 million national target.

The need for volunteer collectors is greatest between 1pm and 4pm at the sites at Sainsbury’s in Brookwood, Morrisons, near the town centre, and at the railway station.

If you think you can help, call John Stocker on 07748 545453 or email wokingpoppyappeal@gmail.com.