Published October 18, 2019, in Entertainment

ROMESH Ranganathan returns to the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, on Friday next week, 25 October with his new show, The Cynic’s Mixtape.

He describes it as his most brutally honest show yet and says it will include “a carefully-curated selection of all the things I’ve found unacceptable since the last tour”.

BACK TO STAND-UP – Romesh Ranganathan

They include why trying to save the environment is a scam, why none of us are truly free, and his suspicion that his wife is using gluten intolerance to avoid sleeping with him.

Better known these days for his TV work like The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, A League of Their Own and Judge Romesh, the Asian Provocateur is returning to his stand-up roots for a while.