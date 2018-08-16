By: Editorial Team

Published August 16, 2018, in Headlines

THIEVES used a JCB to smash through a wall of the Co-op store in Wych Hill, Woking, and made off with an ATM machine.

The ram raid happened at about 1.30am on Tuesday 14 August. An unknown number of thieves are believed to have made their getaway at speed from the scene.

A Surrey Police spokesman said officers were called at about 2am and appealed for anyone who saw or heard the incident to contact them, or for anyone who may have seen a Land Rover Discovery with the registration A7775 BUX to get in touch. Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who might have dashcam footage.

The JCB was reported stolen from a building yard in Woking on Monday 13 August at around 6pm.

A Co-op spokesman said the store would stay closed while the damage was assessed.

