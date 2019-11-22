By: Editorial Team

Published November 22, 2019, in Headlines

A RADIO Woking DJ has interviewed the daughter and nephew of Motown founder Berry Gordy and has been invited to the Hitsville Museum in Detroit.

Christine Mabbutt broadcast the interviews on her Motown Soul Show earlier this month after being contacted by the Gordy family after she saw Motown, the Musical at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking. The show is based on Gordy’s book To Be Loved: The Music, the Magic, the Memories of Motown.

Christine Mabbutt was contacted by the Berry family after she posted this photo on social media

“When he called he said he had a surprise and Berry Gordy’s daughter Sherry was also on the line,” Christine said.

“It was a dream come true after years of great interviews like Zeola Gaye, the sister of Marvin Gaye who was also uncle to Sherry Gordy.

“The interview took 45 minutes, and was the best 45 minutes I will cherish in my heart for the rest of my life. Who would have thought that a community radio station in Woking would make contact with Hitsville in Detroit, the home of Motown.

“They said that Berry had praised me for my show and all the hard work in keeping the music alive,” Christine said.

Christine hopes to make the trip to Detroit early next year.

Radio Woking can be heard on www.radiowoking.co.uk.

The Motown Soul Show is broadcast on Sundays from noon until 2pm.

