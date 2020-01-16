By: Editorial Team

Published January 16, 2020, in Headlines

A COUPLE who are both Radio Woking presenters have been selected as finalists to win a wedding worth £5,000 at a luxury hotel.

Lara McNamee met Jon Andrews when she turned on the Christmas lights in Epsom in 2014.

Jon Andrews and Lara McNamee

The couple knew each other from exchanged tweets but had never met and a mutual friend had suggested that Jon to go along to the lights switch-on.

“It was instant attraction,” Lara said. “It was like we had been together forever.”

Jon has been a Radio Woking presenter for about four years and recently Lara started her own show, in the Sunday 9am to noon slot.

Lara entered the wedding competition on a whim after seeing an advert and was very surprised when she received a phone call to tell her that she and Jon were in the final 10.

The competition is being run by the four-star Balmer Lawn Hotel & Spa in the New Forest to celebrate the venue’s 1,000th wedding.

Family, friends and acquaintances are voting online and the couple with the most votes will be given the wedding with the second and third placed pair being given a £1,000 discount off their wedding at Balmer Lawn Hotel if they were to book this year.

Lara said she was overwhelmed by the number of people who are voting for her and Jon.

“I know it sounds a bit cheesy, but, although it would be really wonderful to win the wedding, I already feel like a winner meeting Jon,” she said.

Voting closes at midnight on Friday 24 January and can be done by visiting https://www.balmerlawncomps.com/winterwedding/

For the full story get the 16 January edition of the News & Mail