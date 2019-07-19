By: Editorial Team

Published July 19, 2019, in Other News

THE theme for Saturday’s Pyrford and Wisley Flower Show was matched by some beautiful weather.

Bright sunshine bloomed for the 72nd staging of the annual event, which this year had Our Wonderful World as its topic.

As usual, there were stunning floral creations for the hundreds of visitors to peruse, and plenty of competitions, attractions and entertainments.

The show opened with the procession from Dane Court to the arena at Pyrford Cricket Club led by the Friary Brass Band and including the flower princess and prince and their attendants riding in classic cars, with Army cadets and members of the Pyrford Guide and Scout groups marching proudly with their banners.

There was enthusiastic competition in a large range of traditional horticultural, domestic and floral classes with prizes to be won in homecraft, cookery, handicrafts, creative hobbies, photography, creative writing, poetry and fancy dress.

The chairman of the organising committee, Andy Grimshaw, said: “We couldn’t have put on such a wonderful show without the backing of our sponsors, advertisers, supporters, committee members and the very many helpers.”

