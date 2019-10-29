By: Editorial Team

Published October 29, 2019, in Sport

Pyrford international archery champion Louisa Piper has added another title to her already impressive set of awards.

The 16-year-old won gold at the recent European Field Championships held in Slovenia at the beginning of the month. She shot against 11th seed Tihana Kovacic from Croatia, taking the top spot 52-46. Louisa is now the junior (Under 21) women’s recurve european field champion.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to win the championship. Being my first field international, I had no expectations. I was slightly unsure of the event format, and was competing for the experience.

“I can’t thank the Great Britain team enough for all their support and camaraderie. I’d say to any other archer, you must try field because it’s really amazing.”

Louisa tackles the national animal challenge

Louisa’s sister, Eleanor, 20, also took part in the championships as an under-21. She ranked sixth in qualifying – her sibling was ninth – which gave her a bye into the second round. There she went out to a Finnish archer who then went out to Louisa in the third round.

Louisa holds nine UK National Field Records, but this was her first international field competition.

She is also the current Surrey senior lady recurve field champion, competing in the national animal round where archers shoot at animal faces, judging the distances themselves.

The Pipers are both on the GBR senior national squad and compete internationally for both GBR senior and junior target teams. They are hoping to represent Great Britain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Louisa and Eleanor are grateful to SCAS (Southern Counties Archery Association) and CSAA (County of Surrey Archery Association) for sponsorship to help them compete in the European Field Championships.

Anyone wishing to support the Pipers in their bid for a place at the 2020 Olympics should email hpiper-king@virginmedia.com.

For the full story get the 24 October edition of the News & Mail