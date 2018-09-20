By: Editorial Team

Published September 20, 2018, in Other News

THE West End came to West End village last week as pupils at Gordon’s School were given masterclasses in make-up, singing and dancing by cast and crew of the hit musical The Lion King.

Drama students, singers, dancers and would-be make-up artists learnt from the best in their chosen professions, all of them connected with the show that has been running in London for the past 17 years.

Students were treated to a make-up workshop by Rowena Hume, Worldwide Associate Hair and Make Up designer, who showed them the intricate work that goes into creating the incredible animal faces.

Then one of the show’s actors Ben Heathcote, who plays Timon in the London production gave an insight into the industry, with tips on how to progress in music, film, television and theatre, for those that enjoy the spotlight or want to work behind the scenes.

