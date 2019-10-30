By: Editorial Team

Published October 30, 2019, in Headlines

THERE’S definitely something spooky in the air this Halloween, when several pubs in the area will be casting a spell to turn pumpkins into pints – or a variety of other drinks, depending on your tipple.

A Halloween punter offers that spookiest of vegetables in exchange for a frightfully well poured pint

Greene King pubs are operating the unusual currency on 31 October. All Halloween-lovers have to do to claim their spook-tacular freebie is swap the seasonal veg at the bar and they’ll receive a drink on the house.

“With Halloween here, we wanted to help locals get into the spooky spirit,” said a Greene King spokesman. “We know everyone loves a freebie and what better way to celebrate Halloween than to treat, not trick, our customers with our pumpkin pay offer.

“We look forward to welcoming locals to the pub for a fright-fully good drink, on the house.”

Greene King pubs in the area include The Surrey in St John’s, Black Prince in New Haw and Royal Oak in Pirbright, as well as The Twynersh in Chertsey.

The range of drinks includes wines, cask ales, beers and soft drinks. Redemption is limited to one drink per person, subject to availability, and full terms and conditions can be found at www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pumpkin-pay

See the full story in the 31 October edition of the News & Mail