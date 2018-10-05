By: Vicky

Published October 5, 2018, in Other News

FUNDRAISERS at the Garibaldi Knaphill pub in Knaphill have presented more than £20,000 to charities they support.

The money was split between White Lodge Centre at Chertsey and Woking & Sam Beare Hospices.

Most of the proceeds were raised by 60 cyclists who braved this year’s Downslink Challenge at the beginning of June.

This involved epic cycle rides from the pub to Brighton and back, at 102 miles, or 51 miles from the coast to Knaphill. Some of the longer-distance riders managed 122 miles by following a diversion on the way home.

“The day was an awesome success due to our great community,” said Garibaldi landlord Martin Durrad. “We are lucky to have such generous and well spirited locals that are prepared to get involved and support our fantastic local charities.”

Money raised by the cyclists was topped up by fun day at the pub which included children’s activities, entertainment, an auction and pig racing. The total collected through the activities was £20,589.

For the full story, see the 4th October issue