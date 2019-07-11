By: Editorial Team

Published July 11, 2019, in Headlines

THE victim of a violent attack outside a Knaphill pub has spoken of its crippling impact: “Basically, my life is finished.”

The 53-year-old man was attacked as he left The Anchor pub, the assault putting him in hospital for two months with serious head injuries that have caused continuing memory loss.

Security camera footage of the four men police want to speak to in connection with the assault

“It’s the smallest things you take for granted every day that I can’t do. If you break a bone it can heal, but it’s different with a brain injury,” he said.

“Everything you can think of has gone. Basically, my life is finished.”

It is believed the victim was followed, possibly by five men, as he left The Anchor pub in Lower Guildford Road at 7.50pm on 26 March and then attacked.

Police officers are keen to speak to four men in connection with the incident.

One was wearing a white Under Armour t-shirt, blue jeans, dark baseball cap and has a brown goatee style beard; the second was wearing a chequered long-sleeved shirt, has a full, styled brown beard with brown slicked back hair, with bright coloured eyes; the third one was wearing a dark coloured Under Armour hat, green t-shirt, bald head with brown heavy stubble and the fourth man was wearing a dark coloured sign written or logoed hooded jumper and has messy brown hair with brown stubble.

If you know who any of the men are, were in the area at the time, or if you have any information, please contact Surrey Police on 101 or http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore , quoting reference PR/45190031713. You can also give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

For the full story get the 11 July edition of the News & Mail