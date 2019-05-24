By: Editorial Team

Published May 24, 2019, in Entertainment

MARK Styler, a writer of glossy true crime paperbacks, has no idea what he’s walking into when he tries to get an interview with Easterman, a notorious serial killer.

Mindgame

This is the basis of Anthony Horowitz’s psychological thriller Mindgame, which comes to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford, from Thursday 30 May to Saturday 1 June.

First he has to get past Dr. Farquhar, the quixotic head of Fairfields – the asylum where Easterman is kept. But soon he discovers that nothing is what it seems. Who is the mysterious Borson? Where did he get the meat in the fridge? And why isn’t the skeleton in the closet?

Mindgame author Horowitz also created Foyle’s War, New Blood, Alex Rider, the Sherlock Holmes novels House of Silk and Moriarty and the James Bond novels Forever and a Dayand Trigger Mortis.