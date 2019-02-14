By: Editorial Team

Published February 14, 2019, in Headlines

THE organisers of a charity gig at the Fiery Bird in Woking have presented the Shooting Star Chase children’s hospice with a cheque for £2,490 and 46p.

DEDICATED FUNDRAISERS: Ellie Bennet of Shooting Star Chase, far left, with Christine and Andrew Mabbutt and his mum, Sue

The money was raised at the event last month when almost 150 people were entertained by acts including Argonaut, whose guitarist Nathan comes from Woking, local band Birdsworth, Dakka Skanks and The Sha La Las.

It was the third annual Jackfest held in honour of Knaphill resident Jack Bruce, who has muscular dystrophy and is regularly helped by Shooting Star Chase.

Christine said the staff at the Shooting Star Chase office in Addlestone were overwhelmed by the presentation of the money.

“They said they appreciated the great work we do to raise money for the charity. We will be doing another show next year, Jackfest 2020 but are still deciding on the date and venue,”

A calendar, organised by Christine for which she and ten friends and family stripped off for a Calendar Girls-style shoot, is on sale in aid of the charity.

The calendar, produced by Knaphill Print, is on sale at a discount of £5 and is available by emailing djmabbs@yahoo.co.uk and at the Knaphill Post Office shop.

