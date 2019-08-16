By: Editorial Team

Published August 16, 2019, in Entertainment

GRIFF Rhys Jones is back and once again “all over the place” previewing new material for his forthcoming stand-up tour.

Following sellout performances of his previous one-man entertainments, Jones and Smith and Where Was I?, there’s a chance to catch one half of Smith & Jones, one quarter of Not the Nine O’Clock News and one third of Three Men In a Boat in a much more intimate setting than usual.

Griff will be testing out the material for his new show, All Over The Place, at the Bellerby Studio at G Live, Guildford, on Wednesday next week, 21 August.

Expect stories, riffs, observations and…er, details of his recent medical procedures.