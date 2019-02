By: Editorial Team

Published February 22, 2019, in Entertainment

IF THE thought of a Powerpoint presentation sends a shiver down your spine, think again. Comic Dave Gorman is back on the road and is bringing his laptop and projector screen with him.

The man behind TV shows like Modern Life Is Goodish, Are You Dave Gorman? and Googlewhack Adventure has a new show called With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint and he’s bringing it to G Live, Guildford, on Wednesday 27 February.