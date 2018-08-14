By: Editorial Team

Published August 14, 2018, in Headlines

PLANS for a power station in West Byfleet that attracted more than 1,100 objections have been withdrawn – but opponents believe the developers are intending to resubmit the scheme with amendments.

UK Power Reserve Ltd had insisted that the 33 gas-fired generators on a former waste tip alongside the Camphill Industrial Estate would create minimal air, traffic and noise pollution, but have now withdrawn the plans that were to be considered by Woking Borough Council.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment on the reasons for the sudden move.

Susan Hanrahan, a member of the Power Station Action Group, said the action was a “small victory in a big battle”.

