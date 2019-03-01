By: Editorial Team

Published March 1, 2019, in Entertainment

A dual-fronted three-piece, Soeur claim to make “pop songs drenched in grunge-heavy noise, with math-rock seeping through the seams”.

However you describe it, the Bristol outfit have started getting noticed and moving in from the fringes of the UK rock scene.

Anya Pulver, Tina Maynard and former Maybeshewill drummer James Collins have already sold out bars and clubs across their native South West and now they’re heading out across the rest of the nation to promote latest track, Fight.

They will play at the Boileroom in Guildford on Thursday (7 March). Other upcoming gigs at the venue include Art Brut on Sunday (3 March), Kizzie (9 March), Rosie Lowe (10 March) and The Orb’s 30th anniversary tour across two nights (16-17 March).