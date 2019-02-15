By: Editorial Team

Published February 15, 2019, in Woking Business

A LOCAL company has won two categories in the British Pool & Hot Tub Awards, including winning Outstanding Pool of the Year.

Falcon Pools, based near Woodham, won Bronze in the Residential Indoor Pools £75,000 to under £125,000 category and Gold in the Residential Indoor Pools £125,000 to under £150,000 category.

Ian Storr of Falcon Pools said: “We are delighted to be recognised with such accolades, taking home a Gold and a Bronze award and being award the overall winner of the Outstanding Pool of the Year Award.

“For over 40 years Falcon Pools have become synonymous with building bespoke designed swimming pools to the highest standards with an unsurpassed level of care and attention. These awards will be greatly received by our dedicated team at Falcon Pools, celebrating our companies exceptional work in the wet leisure industry”.

The award ceremony was held during SPATEX, the UK’s largest dedicated pool, spa and wellness show at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry. The awards were presented by Wasps rugby player Charlie Matthews.