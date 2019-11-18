By: Editorial Team

Published November 18, 2019, in Headlines

POLICE have released this picture of a man who scammed a woman in her 80s out of thousands of pounds while pretending to be a detective.

Officers are asking anyone who might be able to identify the man from the computer-generated image to contact them urgently.

An E-FIT of the scammer

The case is being investigated by DC Charlotte Irwin, who said she particularly wanted to contact drivers who had a dashcam in their vehicle and had driven along Ongar Hill, Addlestone, on the three days at the end of October.

“Please check the recordings between 11.20am and 11.40am on the 27 and 28 October and 11.45am to 11.55am on the 30 October,” she added.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number PR/45190115702.

Surrey Police says officers will never contact anyone to ask for PIN and bank details, ask people to withdraw money to hand over for safekeeping, transfer money out of an account, or send someone to a home to collect cash, cards or PINs.

