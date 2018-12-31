By: Editorial Team

Published December 31, 2018, in Other News

WITNESSES are still being sought after a man was found unconscious on a petrol station forecourt on December 21.

The man suffered serious head injuries following the incident at the Esso Garage in Bagshot Road, Brookwood between 10pm and 1am.

The Esso garage at Bagshot Road, Brookwood

The victim had been at Knaphill pub the Nag’s Head Inn earlier that evening and was driven to the garage in a red Seat Leon by a friend.

The friend then went into the garage to buy cigarettes and when he came out, he found the man unconscious on the ground, according to police reports.

The man has since been released from hospital, according to police.

Detective Sergeant Jo Smith, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are trying to establish what has happened to this man.

“A number of enquiries have been carried out but at the moment we have no one who saw what happened. If you were in the area around the time of the incident, we would like to hear from you so that we can begin to piece together what has happened.”

If you have any information, call police on 101, quoting reference number PR/45180136159.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report information anonymously.