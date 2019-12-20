By: Editorial Team

Published December 20, 2019, in Headlines

A WOMAN found dead at a property in Woking yesterday (Dec 19) has been named as Angela Tarver.

Officers were called to the house in Julian Close at 12.21pm following a call for the concern for the safety of a woman at the address.

Mrs Tarver, aged 86, was found deceased inside the property.

A statement from Surrey Police said: “Two people known to the deceased were arrested on suspicion of murder. One has today (December 20) been released from custody and is being spoken to as a witness, and another has been released under investigation and detained under section 2 of the Mental Health Act.

“Mrs Tarver’s next of kin has been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.”

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Colin Pirie, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mrs Tarver at this difficult time and we would request that their privacy is respected following the tragic events of Thursday afternoon.

“This remains an ongoing investigation, which poses no risk to the wider public, and we continue to make enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Mrs Tarver’s death.

“This remains a live investigation and therefore it would be inappropriate for us to go into specific details about what happened.”

If anyone has any info please contact Surrey Police on 101 (999 in an emergency) and quote the reference number PR/45190136050.