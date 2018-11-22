By: Editorial Team

Published November 22, 2018, in Headlines

FIFTEEN people were arrested on suspicion of drug dealing following a series of dawn raids around Woking on Wednesday.

More than 100 police officers carried out 13 warrants at a number of properties suspected to be involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

“The warrants that took place have come about following months of proactive and investigative work by a dedicated team working to disrupt dangerous and violent drugs groups in Woking,” said Detective Inspector Andy Greaves, Woking Borough Commander.

“We are working hard to eradicate this problem but we can’t do this without the help of the public so I am asking you to help and report tangible information on drug dealing in your area.

“Our investigation into these individuals will continue while we carry out searches in the area as well proactive patrols.”

