By: Editorial Team

Published April 26, 2019, in Other News

AN HONORARY Freedom of the Borough Parade for The Army Training Centre (Pirbright) will be held on Sunday at 2.30pm.

Troops from The Army Training Centre will march into Jubilee Square, before an open-air ceremony takes place in front of dignitaries and army officials. Following the ceremony, the parade will march past the Mayor and Civic guests in Church Street East.

Freedom of the Borough Parade through Woking Town Centre in 2017

Members of the public are invited to come and enjoy this event with the troops.

Speaking about the parade, the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Will Forster, said: “The Army Training Centre is the first collective Freedom of the Borough ever bestowed by Woking Borough and the award has only been given to five individuals previously. Therefore, the parade is a very special occasion and I encourage everyone to come and join the troops’ celebration by lining the streets to cheer them along their way.”

Troops assemble in Jubilee Square in 2017

The Army Training Centre, Pirbright was awarded Freedom of the Borough on 8 December 2016. The award is the highest that any Borough can bestow. It recognises exceptional contributions, or distinctive service to the Borough by an individual or group of individuals.

The Army Training Centre, based at the Alexander Barracks in Pirbright, lies within the Parliamentary Constituency of Woking. The Centre has long held a strong relationship with the Borough’s community, one that was officially documented in 2012 when the Armed Forces Community Covenant was signed by the Centre, Woking Borough Council and other public bodies.

The award gives the honour and distinction to all ranks of the Centre to march through the streets of the Borough on ceremonial occasions.

A road closure will be in place along Church Street East from 7am to 3.30pm on the day of the parade.

