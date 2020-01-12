By: Editorial Team

Published January 12, 2020, in Entertainment

TECHNICAL hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes are all guaranteed when Mischief Theatre brings Peter Pan Goes Wrong to Woking next week.

The award-winning theatre company responsible for the hit show, The Play That Goes Wrong, are doing it again – with a twist.

Oliver Senton plays Robert in Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is billed as “a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton-inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring”.

The play sees the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society back on stage attempting to present JM Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

The cast includes Romayne Andrews, Tom Babbage, Georgia Bradley, Oliver Senton, Connor Crawford and Katy Daghorn. Producer Kenny Wax says: “We’re going to do it again and again and again until the cast finally get it right.”

Peter Pan Goes Wrong will be at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, from Tuesday 14 January until Saturday 18 January.