By: Editorial Team

Published December 7, 2019, in Other News

SCULPTORS will create a family of penguins out of frozen water in Woking today, to raise awareness of the melting of Earth’s polar ice caps.

The birds will emerge from blocks of ice in Jubilee Square between 10am and 1pm – and they will then be left to melt naturally, further heightening the ecological message.

A professional sculptor puts the finishing touches to the ice polar bear displayed in the town centre last month

The event is part of Woking Shopping’s “Eco Christmas” initiative, which is highlighting a variety of ecological issues as well as giving shoppers suggestions for an eco-friendly festive season.

It follows the sculpting of a polar bear in the square on Saturday 23 November.

“The bear ice sculpture was stunning, and it was mesmerising watching it emerge from the ice as the sculptors worked away,” said Woking Shopping customer experience manager Rowen de Grauw. “We can’t wait to see the family of penguins come to life.”