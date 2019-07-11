By: Editorial Team

Published July 11, 2019, in Other News

THE biggest crowd ever attended Saturday’s Party in the Park, with around 20,000 people estimated to have enjoyed a day out in the summer sun.

The organisers, Celebrate Woking, said around twice as many as expected packed into Woking Park for the annual event.

Groove Manoova, getting the crowd moving with their high-energy funk

They were entertained with a day full of entertainments and activities which started at noon and continued until 9pm.

Party in the Park returned for an eighth year, featuring live music, street theatre, dance displays and a funfair, alongside a food village offering a large variety of freshly made food and craft beers.

Supported by a number of local and national organisations, including the News & Mail, the party exceeded all expectations. All-day sunshine and temperatures of around 25⁰C in the shade contributed to its success.

The Urban Astronauts were promoting environmental issues

An opening parade of performers led by the UDM Samba band set the fiesta mood for the day. The drum and dance crews showcasing different cultures were greeted in the main field by Mayor of Woking, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks, as they made their way around the park.

Among the new attractions this year was a new stage for Dance Woking in the Bandstand Field. The low-level stage featured community dance groups, in contrast to headline acts on the main stage.

Celebrate Woking Manager at Woking Borough Council, Riëtte Thomas, said: “This year we worked with a local production crew, MC Production Group Ltd, and event management company, AAT, which we really feel made a difference. They showed genuine pride in putting on a great event for Woking. This is what we want for Party in the Park; for it to be a community-led event that is a celebration of everything great about Woking.”

For the full story and double page picture spread, get the 11 July edition of the News & Mail