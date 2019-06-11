By: Editorial Team

Published June 11, 2019, in Other News

PARK Road in Woking held their annual street party on Sunday 2 June with a record attendance of about 120. The weather was kinder than last year’s sweltering heat, and a plant sale raised £200 for Woking Hospice.

The street party – the Big Lunch – was an idea begun in 2009 by the Eden Project. The aim is to get as many people as possible to have lunch with their neighbours once a year.

Residents of Park Road smile politely as their lunch is interrupted by a Woking News & Mail photographer

It grew out of research that showed people were increasingly feeling isolated from their neighbours, and that communities were not developing as they did in the past.

Park Road started their street party in 2009 and this was its eleventh continuous year, with party-goers made up of family and friends, and neighbours from Ivy Lane and Sylvan Close. New residents were welcomed, including a family from the USA, and goodbyes said to those moving on.

After a wonderful barbecue lunch with fantastic salads and puddings prepared by the residents, there was just time to make space for tea and cakes as the ice cream van arrived!