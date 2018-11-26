By: Vicky

Published November 26, 2018, in Entertainment

PANTO stars have been out and about in Woking town centre showing off their costumes and getting in the festive mood ready for Cinderella at the New Victoria Theatre.

This year’s Christmas show stars Craig Revel Horwood as the Wicked Stepmother and Paul Chuckle as Baron Hardup, alongside Suzie Chard, Wendy Somerville, Sophie Isaacs and Phil Butler.

The panto will, as ever, feature laughs, songs, over-the-top costumes and scenery and plenty of boos and hisses as Cinders goes from rags to riches, outwits her wicked stepsisters and meets her dashing Prince Charming.

You can go to the ball any day from 7 December until 6 January, provided, of course, that you get in quick for tickets, which can be bought by visiting www.atgtickets.com/shows/cinderella/new-victoria-theatre/ or by calling 0844 871 7645.