By: Editorial Team

Published August 21, 2018, in Woking Business

A CHOBHAM-BASED training provider has been praised by a government minister for their efforts in receiving an Outstanding rating from Ofsted.

Weir Training was given the rating after a full inspection earlier this year, making them the only apprenticeship provider in the country to have been marked Grade 1 in six key areas of the business.

News of the Ofsted accolade reached Anne Milton, the apprenticeships and skills minister and Guildford MP, who wrote to congratulate company directors Julie Ridley and Sarah Caines.

“I know how pleased you will be with your result,” Ms Milton wrote. “It not only provides recognition for your work and commitment to improving outcomes for learners, but will also act as a powerful example to other further education providers.

“I firmly believe that excellence in further education is vital to help young people and adults achieve their potential. Please pass on my congratulations to all in your organisation.”

Operations director Sarah said Weir provided apprenticeship training for anyone aged 16 to 66. One side of the business was from people looking for training and applying to enrol, while the other side was companies seeking apprentices.

For the Weir Training staff, it meant they could add the Outstanding Ofsted grades to the firm’s Gold Investor in People, Matrix and Disability Confident Employer accreditations. Plus celebrate by making a mad-cap video filmed around their offices paying homage to the film The Greatest Showman.

Julie and Sarah decided on a musical dance video based on the hit film starring Hugh Jackman.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Sarah, who rates The Greatest Showman as her favourite film. “We do what we do well and treat it seriously. But we also strongly believe that everyone should have fun at work.”

The video has been viewed nearly 6,500 times and has attracted a lot of comments on social media.

Sarah said that the happy atmosphere in the Chobham Business Centre offices in Chertsey Road, was obvious to the Ofsted inspectors.

“Everyone knows we’re a little crazy – sometimes you need to make people laugh,” she said.

“We run the company as a family and treat the staff as family – we look after them. We also get that back, as well as quality work.”

To see the Weir Training team in Greatest Showman action, visit youtu.be/0WSoJkBgtAA