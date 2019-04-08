By: Editorial Team

Published April 8, 2019, in Other News

EVERY cloud has a silver lining and for Andrea Walsh it’s been the success of her artisan organic gluten free bakery in Woking which has won a silver prize at the national 2019 FreeFrom Food Awards.

Grassroots Bakery’s award winning gluten free mixes

In addition to the silver award for a chocolate chip muffin mix, The Grassroots Bakery, based in the Mayford Centre, was awarded Bronze for its organic brown bread mix in the store-cupboard ingredient category.

Judges praised not only the taste but the texture of both the bread and the muffins and the fact that they could be made both dairy free and vegan – declaring they could not tell it was free from!

“This has made me really happy,” says Andrea, who only launched her bakery dispensary two years ago after having had to deal with lifelong stomach problems as a coeliac.

Andrea Walsh

“In gluten free baking you need to use a blend of different flours and when I started to make my own, people who tried it said I should make a go of it as a business – so I did in 2016.”

The bakery sells its mixes online and through farm shops. For more information visit: www.grassrootsbakery.co.uk

