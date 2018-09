By: Editorial Team

Published September 4, 2018, in Entertainment

A LONG time ago in a galaxy far, far away, John Williams lifted his baton and cued one of the greatest scores in movie history.

Michael Seal and the CBSO (City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra) perform Williams’s music from all eight Star Wars films at Woking’s New Victoria Theatre on Friday 7 September.

Relive the story from The Phantom Menace to The Last Jedi – in full orchestral sound.